BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state police will be cracking down on truckers who violate a travel ban on the western section of the Thruway after a tractor-trailer crash was blamed for causing a major pile-up during severe weather.
Speaking Thursday morning near Buffalo, Cuomo said truckers who violate the ban and cause a crash could be charged with reckless endangerment and assault as well as be ticketed.
A ban prohibiting tractor-trailers and buses from traveling Interstate 90 between Rochester and the Pennsylvania border remains in effect Thursday.
Cuomo says a tractor-trailer whose driver ignored the ban jackknifed west of Rochester Wednesday afternoon, causing a 21-vehicle pileup that injured several people, including a state trooper.
Officials say local driving bans remain in effect in parts of the Buffalo area.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.