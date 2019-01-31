RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A former Whitewood police chief has been sentenced to spend 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl in two counties.

Ben Koens, of Belle Fourche, recently pleaded guilty in Butte and Lawrence counties to having sexual contact with the girl. In exchange for Koens’ guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped rape charges that could have landed him in prison for life.

The Rapid City Journal reports prosecutors say the 69-year-old Koens assaulted the girl in Butte County between August 2015 and May 2018 when she was between the ages of 9 and 12 and in Lawrence County between 2014 and 2015 when she was between 8 and 10 years old.

Koens was fired as police chief in Whitewood in 2011 for undisclosed reasons.

