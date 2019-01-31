PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A former state senator charged with taking nude photos of his ex-girlfriend without her knowledge has rejected a plea deal.

The Providence Journal reports that former Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle rejected an offer that would have spared him jail time, instead opting to head to trial on video voyeurism charges.

Kettle resigned last year amid charges he extorted sex from a male teenage Senate page in 2011. The extortion charges remain pending against Kettle in Providence County Superior Court.

He has denied the charges.

He faces 10 counts of video voyeurism for allegedly taking the photos, then sharing them with a friend in New Hampshire. He has asked the court dismiss three of the counts, arguing that the court does not have jurisdiction. The trial is scheduled to begin Monday.





