DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) - Funeral services have been announced for three of the five victims of a weekend shooting spree in Louisiana.

Services are set for noon on Feb. 9 for 43-year-old Billy Ernest and his two children, 20-year-old Summer and 17-year-old Tanner.

WAFB-TV reports visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs.

Twenty-one-year-old Dakota Theriot is accused of killing the Ernests this month at their home, where he reportedly was living with them after he was kicked out of his house. Summer Ernest was his girlfriend.

Theriot also is accused of killing his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, at their home in Ascension Parish. He is said to be cooperating, but authorities still haven’t determined exactly why the killings happened.

Information from: WAFB-TV, http://wafb.com





