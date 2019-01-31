SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to stealing $180,000 worth of high-priced goods by putting barcode stickers for lower-priced merchandise over the stores’ own stickers.

The U.S. attorney in Shreveport says 39-year-old Peter Stifner of Bossier City would sell the goods online at a profit.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says in a news release that Stifner pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to three counts of wire fraud and is scheduled for sentencing May 2.

According to the guilty plea, Stifner used his scheme to steal from Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target. Judge Elizabeth Foote could give him up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.





