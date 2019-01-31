LARNED, Kan. (AP) - A 65-year-old patient at the Larned State Hospital has been convicted of aggravated sexual battery involving a staff member at the hospital.

Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett reports Russell McFarland was convicted Wednesday. Testimony during his trial indicated that in Mary 2018, he followed a 19-year-old female staff member into a staff-only area of the hospital, forced her into a corner and tried to kiss her. He was a patient in the hospital’s sexual predator treatment program at the time.

Another patient intervened and the staff member was able to get free. The Hays Post reports additional testimony showed other patients were aware McFarland was infatuated with the staff member and were watching out for her.

McFarland was returned to the hospital pending sentencing, which is scheduled for March 18.

___

Information from: KAYS-AM, http://hayspost.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.