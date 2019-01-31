LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a wanted person has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers.

Police didn’t say whether the suspect was shot in the Thursday morning incident at a residence or provide specifics on the person’s condition but said no officers were injured.

Police also said the incident in the metro area’s west side began as detectives attempted to locate a wanted person.

Local media outlets report that at least one school in the area was placed on lockdown.





