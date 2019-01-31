COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Lawyers say a $6.5 million settlement has been reached with the widow of a former Ohio State University football star who says police used excessive force arresting her late husband.

Jim Stillwagon, who died last year, was captain of the school’s 1968 national championship team. In 2013, he was acquitted of all criminal charges stemming from a September 2012 road rage incident in Delaware in central Ohio.

Stillwagon’s widow, Effie, alleged in a lawsuit that Delaware police altered facts and suppressed and destroyed evidence to pursue their investigation.

Federal courts upheld most of her claims, and on Thursday her attorneys announced the $6.5 million settlement ahead of a Friday news conference.

Messages were left for the Delaware city attorney and a city spokesman.





