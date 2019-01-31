By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 31, 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota corrections officials have lifted a lockdown at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

The lockdown was put in place Friday because of two separate assaults on staff members at the maximum-security prison. Seven employees were referred to a doctor with unspecified injuries.

Prison spokeswoman Michelle Linster tells The Bismarck Tribune that the lockdown was lifted Wednesday, and normal operating procedures including visitation resumed.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide