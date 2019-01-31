PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting his longtime girlfriend in an Omaha suburb last year now faces a charge of second-degree murder in the case.

Omaha television station WOWT reports that the new charge against 35-year-old David Clark was filed Thursday. Clark is also charged with two felony weapons counts. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Clark is accused of shooting 35-year-old Brenda Henderson at her Bellevue home on Dec. 13. Clark reported the shooting was accidental, but investigators say the shooting did not appear to be accidental.

Clark had been out on bond awaiting trial on domestic assault charges and a weapons charge involving Henderson when the shooting occurred.

___

Information from: WOWT-TV, http://www.wowt.com





