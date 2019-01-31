NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man had been indicted on charges that he impersonated a deputy U.S. Marshal and made a false statement in connection with the investigation into his U.S. Marshal’s Service affiliation.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Tooraj Sohrabi Sedeh could face up to five years in prison for making the false statement. He could serve up to three years in prison for each count of impersonation if convicted.

According to the indictment, a deputy U.S. Marshal observed Sedeh coming out of a Nashville store wearing a shirt with a USMS patch, a holstered gun and handcuffs. Sedeh didn’t provide credentials when asked by the official.

A search warrant was then ordered on Sedeh’s home, which recovered USMS clothing and other equipment.





