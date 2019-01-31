VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been found shot to death in a cemetery in western Arkansas.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says 49-year-old Gabriel Ricardo Quispe of Fort Smith was found dead Wednesday at Dripping Springs Cemetery near the unincorporated community of Uniontown, about 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) east of the Oklahoma state line.

Brown said the man had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the body was sent to the state crime lab for examination.

Brown said investigators have received a tip about the shooting, but declined to elaborate and no arrests have been announced.





