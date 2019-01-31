CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Court documents say 23-year-old Hector Velez, of Manchester, was driving and stopped by police, who saw what appeared to be drugs. The officers impounded the car and got a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of two firearms, marijuana, and cocaine.

Velez, a previously convicted felon, was prohibited from having the firearms.

The case is part of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, a program intended to reduce gun violence through law enforcement training, public education, and aggressive law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute gun-related crimes.





