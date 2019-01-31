NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been charged in the 2017 killing and robbing of a United Cabs driver found dead on a remote stretch of a New Orleans road.

News outlets report a special grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday, charging 25-year-old Tyrone Jones with second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Ahsan Khan Ali and other offenses. Jones is serving a five-year sentence for an unrelated conviction.

Ali was killed days before he was scheduled to fly to his native Pakistan to see his wife, 5-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter. Kahn picked up his last passenger in the French Quarter the morning he was killed, and was found shot to death. His taxi was partially burned.

Authorities believe additional people are involved. It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer who could comment.





