DENVER (AP) - Colorado authorities say a 35-year-old man involved in a shooting and standoff that left two Denver police officers injured died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announced Thursday that Joseph Quintana’s death on Sunday has been ruled a suicide.
The incident began late Sunday morning when police responded to reports of gunshots. About two hours later, two officers were shot and wounded in the same area. Other officers surrounded a home where a standoff went on for hours before ending when the house caught fire.
Quintana was taken into custody and died Monday at a hospital.
Denver police says one of the injured officers from the incident was being released Thursday from the hospital while the other remains in the hospital in fair condition.
