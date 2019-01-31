TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey contractor has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million in Superstorm Sandy funds.

Robert Brower, of Seaside Heights, entered his plea Monday to theft and financial facilitation of criminal activity.

Prosecutors say the 45-year-old took more than $750,000 from a Toms River homeowner for work that was never completed.

They say Brower also stole more than $225,000 from a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a home in Seaside Heights he never repaired.

Authorities say Brower tried to hide the theft in an account he created using his late father’s personal information. They say he also spent the money on drugs.

Brower faces up to 22 years in prison during sentencing.





