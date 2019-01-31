BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities are deciding on charges against a 52-year-old Washington state man who they say hijacked a bus and forced a nearly 10-hour standoff with police.

The Montana Standard reports that Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has not released the name of the man from Spokane who was arrested Wednesday night.

The sheriff says he expects the man will appear in court on Friday.

Lester says the man was one of two passengers on the bus. He demanded to be taken to Butte’s courthouse and brandished a handgun.

Lester says the driver parked, got off the bus and disabled it. The gunman held the other passenger hostage for a period before releasing him.

The standoff ended when police fired an explosive device, pepper spray and tear gas, forcing the man off the bus.

