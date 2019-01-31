SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An annual deadline is arriving for New Mexico legislators and statewide officeholders to file personal financial disclosure statements with the Secretary of State’s Office.

State law gives certain state officials until the last day of January that falls on Thursday to list significant sources of income, political lobbying activity, contracts with state agencies and more to avoid undisclosed conflicts of interest.

Cabinet secretaries have 30 days from the time of their appointment to file the same information. Completed forms are posted online by the Secretary of State’s Office.

The nonpartisan group New Mexico Ethics Watch has described persistent shortcomings in the state's financial disclosure system for public officials.





