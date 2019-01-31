JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi say officers arrested three people and seized 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of marijuana as well as more than $30,000 in cash.

The Clarion Ledger reports a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office release says narcotics officers and Richland police broke up a large drug trafficking operation involving marijuana being transported from California.

The statement says officers busted two deliveries Wednesday. The first was at a shop, where they recovered about 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of marijuana. The second delivery took place in Jackson and officers recovered 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of marijuana. The cash was removed from the three suspects.

Forty-year-old James Milton Williams, 32-year-old Jervanthy Johnson and 21-year-old Jada Lard were charged with trafficking a controlled substance. Williams was also charged with fleeing law enforcement. It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers who could comment.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.