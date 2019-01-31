The number of non-citizens identified on Pennsylvania’s voter rolls is fewer than 8,700, the state says, pushing back on an announcement by state lawmakers and voter integrity activists that the total is higher than 11,200.

State officials say the 11,198 number, which they provided in documents to Republicans in the state legislature late last year and which the lawmakers revealed in recent days, was actually an outer bound.

The Department of State said further checks reduced the number to 8,698 names, some of which were already on the path to being removed.

“That number will come down,” said Wanda Murren, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of State, told The Washington Times on Thursday.

The Times reported this week on the Pennsylvania state legislators’ information, as well as nearly 100,000 names Texas Secretary of State David Whitley identified on his own voter rolls who may be non-citizens.

In both the Pennsylvania and Texas cases the names were identified by state officials matching their voter rolls against driver’s license or state ID card records. Those records carry an immigration marker noting whether the recipient was a citizen or not.

In Pennsylvania, that initial records check produced the 11,198 number. But officials said the driver’s license records were a snapshot in time, and in some cases, the people were in fact properly registered to vote at the time of the new data checks.

They sent notices and made robocalls to the names, and as of a July report, nearly 2,000 people insisted to the state that they were, in fact, eligible.

Another 215 asked the state to cancel their registration, which might suggest they were illegally on the lists, while 286 had been canceled even before the mailings, and 84 more “need further review,” the state said.

That left 8,698 people for which there was either no response, or the address they’d given to election officials was not valid. For voters already on the “inactive” list, the state said it was “on path” to cancel them. At least 5,000 other names were sent to counties to try to verify.

The state has not released the names publicly, so it is not possible to figure out if any of those suspected of being non-citizens — or who asked that their registration be canceled — actually voted.

It is illegal for non-citizens to register to vote, and to cast ballots.

Texas has pursued several high-profile cases in recent years against non-citizens who were registered and cast votes.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.