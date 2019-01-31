SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County prosecutors say a 40-year-old man has pleaded no contest to allegations he attempted to sexually assault a 5-year-old girl at a wedding reception.

A district attorney’s statement says Jeff Boulter of Long Beach entered the plea Wednesday to one felony count of attempted lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

The attempted assault occurred last May in Valencia. Deputy District Attorney Ani Bailey says Boulter led the victim to a dark corner, but a server at the wedding saw them and confronted the defendant, who fled.

Boulter must complete 52 weeks of sex impulse counseling before sentencing on March 18, 2020, in the San Fernando branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.





