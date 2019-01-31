HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police have arrested two adults and one teen accused of assaulting security guards at a school in Connecticut.

Authorities say they were called to the Anne Fisher Magnet School in Hartford Wednesday morning.

Police say a man and a woman parked in an unauthorized parking space, and when asked to move, the man punched the security guard in the head.

Police say the woman and her 15-year-old son joined in on the assault. A second security guard who assisted was also assaulted.

One of the guards suffered a cut to the head and was hospitalized for treatment.

The two adults and the boy are facing assault charges.

Police say the boy isn’t a student at the school, and they are unsure why the three were there.





