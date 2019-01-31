By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 31, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police have identified a home invasion suspect fatally shot during a confrontation with three officers.

Police identified the man killed Wednesday as 47-year-old Michael Joe Jolls and said officers fired rifles at Jolls after he pointed a handgun first at one officer and then at another as well as at citizens at a bus stop.

No officers were injured.

According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, the encounter occurred after officers from a fugitive apprehension investigation detail and a street crimes details were searching for Jolls when they saw him leaving a residence.


