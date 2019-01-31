COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Prosecutors say the Ruger .380 pistol a 2-year-old boy used to fatally shoot himself had no safety, a round in the chamber, and belonged to the toddler’s mother.

The Gazette reports prosecutors during a court hearing Wednesday called the Oct. 21 death of Lohki Bloom an act of child abuse.

Authorities say Lohki’s mother, 32-year-old Melissa Michelle Adamson, was high on methamphetamine and arguing with her drug dealer when she failed to secure the weapon.

Adamson, who faces up to 48 years in prison on a sole felony count, told investigators she loaded the weapon after receiving threatening text messages from a drug dealer named “Beast.”

Adamson remains free on $10,000 bond awaiting a Feb. 11 arraignment.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.