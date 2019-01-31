A top Republican Party strategist offered Thursday to run a campaign free of charge to unseat Virginia state Delegate Kathy Tran after an uproar over her legislation to clear the path for abortion until birth.

“Anyone in Springfield Va area HD 42 want to run against this infanticide promoter and liar - DM me, I’ll run your race for free,” said Mr. Stafford in a tweet flagged by Twitchy.

Mr. Stafford, chief strategist for Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, offered the deal after the Democrat Tran released a video defending her legislation, arguing that the bill had been introduced in previous sessions and would only “make sure women are able to make these decisions and access these services in a timely manner.”

Anyone in Springfield Va area HD 42 want to run against this infanticide promoter and liar - DM me, I’ll run your race for free. https://t.co/p4TqVRjLsH — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) January 31, 2019

She came under fire for testifying Tuesday before a state subcommittee that the legislation would allow abortions to be performed after labor had begun, an issue she did not address in her latest video.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood defended the legislation in a Thursday tweetstorm, insisting that the bill would not allow abortions to be performed during labor, contrary to Ms. Tran’s testimony.

“Let’s set the record straight: The idea that the proposed bill in VA somehow allows a woman to have an abortion up to or as she gives birth is flat-out untrue—it’s simply not how medical care works,” said Planned Parenthood Action.

Let’s set the record straight: The idea that the proposed bill in VA somehow allows a woman to have an abortion up to or as she gives birth is flat-out untrue — it’s simply not how medical care works. 2/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

A later pregnancy could put a woman’s health or life at grave risk. Currently, Virginia requires her to see *three separate doctors* to evaluate & certify a termination is necessary.



There’s no medical reason for that. It’s onerous and unnecessary. 5/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

The pro-choice advocacy group also defended late-term abortion, saying that a “later pregnancy could put a woman’s health or life at grave risk,” and that Virginia’s current law requiring three doctors to sign off on a third-trimester abortion as “onerous and unnecessary.”

The bill, H.R. 2491, was killed on a party-line vote Tuesday by the Republican-controlled legislative subcommittee.

Other Republicans also jumped in to denounce the proposal, including Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, who called the bill “morally repugnant.”

“In just a few years pro-abortion zealots went from ‘safe, legal, and rare’ to ‘keep the newborns comfortable while the doctor debates infanticide,’” he said in a statement to National Review. “I don’t care what party you’re from — if you can’t say that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth, get the hell out of public office.”





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.