PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Federal authorities have charged a reputed Philadelphia mobster with extorting and threatening man who took out a loan from him.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 56-year-old Philip Narducci and his associate James Gallo face charges related to extortion and conspiracy.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Gallo is accused of threatening the loan recipient after he failed to make weekly interest payments.

Prosecutors say the loan was funded by Narducci, who they say belongs to Philadelphia’s La Cosa Nostra.

Narducci is no stranger to serious allegations. A former member of Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo’s crew, he spent decades in federal prison after he was convicted in 1988 on racketeering charges. He also was convicted of participating in the 1985 gangland hit on bookmaker Frank “Frankie Flowers” D’Alfonso, but was later acquitted in that case.

No attorney information is available.

