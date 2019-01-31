COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A school board member has been arrested after deputies say she screamed, cursed and pushed several people after a board meeting.

Richland County deputies said 51-year-old Monica Elkins-Johnson was charged Thursday with public disorderly conflict after investigators showed their findings to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Deputies said in a statement Elkins-Johnson’s actions were captured on video after a Jan. 22 Richland School District 2 meeting.

Police reports show the incident happened in a parking lot, but don’t say what prompted the argument.

Elkins-Johnson was awaiting a bond hearing. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.





