RUSKIN, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida toddler is dead after being run over by a neighbor’s vehicle.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the 1-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the neighbor had just dropped the boy off at his home in a Ruskin mobile home park. Deputies say the child was playing with the family dog in the front yard as the neighbor started to drive off and ended up striking the boy. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have deemed the boy’s death an accident. No charges were immediately filed.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.