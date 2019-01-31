HEMPSTEAD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the suspect in a fatal workplace stabbing in Texas has died after being found hanging in his jail cell.

Waller County sheriff’s assistant Shawna Willke said Wednesday that 34-year-old Evan Lyndell Parker died Sunday, two days after being found hanging in his cell.

A medical examiner’s report lists the cause of death as hanging and says he died at a Houston hospital.

County Sheriff Glenn Smith said Parker was in a cell alone, showed no signs of being suicidal and that jailers were checking on him every 15 minutes.

Parker was arrested on murder and aggravated assault warrants in the Jan. 9 stabbing death of 64-year-old Harry Parnell and wounding another man at Orizon Industries in Brookshire, 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Houston.

Authorities say the three worked at the steel fabrication plant.





