JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in a southwest Missouri killing has been arrested in Washington state.

Police in Joplin, Missouri, said in a Facebook post that U.S. Marshals took 33-year-old Michael Osborne into custody Wednesday night. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Shawn Rockers.

Rockers was found Jan. 11 lying in a street with a chest wound and died at a hospital. Police say Osborne stabbed Rockers after a disturbance at an acquaintance’s apartment and then fled. The search included a nearly five-hour Joplin standoff that left police empty handed.

Police haven’t said what started the argument. But charging documents say a witness told police that Osborne threatened to kill Rockers about seven days earlier.

Osborne previously served time in prison for abandonment of a corpse.

