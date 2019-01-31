SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to an ankle in a shooting at the Midvale Middle School parking lot.

Police from Midvale and Unified say they received calls of shots fired before 1 a.m. Thursday.

A witness reported a man was seen carrying someone over his shoulder and running from the area.

Salt Lake City TV station KSL reports officers who responded to the school found a blood trail and shell casings in the parking lot, but the victim and suspects were gone.

The teenage boy later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Police say the victim is not believed to be a student at the school.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.