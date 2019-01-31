CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A third man has pleaded guilty for his role in the killing of a confidential informant in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Quade Kadle entered his plea Wednesday to conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering.

Kadle has been sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison.

Authorities say Kadle, Damion Yeargle and Nicholas Skidmore plotted to kill 22-year-old Robert Pierog in May 2016. They say Yeargle shot Pierog.

Yeargle previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years in prison.

Skidmore also pleaded guilty for his role in Pierog’s death.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.