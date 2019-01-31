COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of killing a 16-month-old girl is scheduled to go on trial next week in western Iowa.

Pottawattamie County District Court records say 23-year-old Javon Jennings has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is set to begin Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

He’s accused of killing Jazlynn Harshbarger, who was pronounced dead at a Council Bluffs apartment on April 19 last year after officers and medics sent there to check a report about an unresponsive child . Police say he was the sole caretaker of the girl when she was fatally injured. Her injuries included a broken left leg.





