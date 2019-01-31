STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi state trooper has been indicted for manslaughter in the fatal 2017 crash that killed a Mississippi State University athlete.
Local news outlets report Oktibbeha (awk-TIHB’-ee-hah) County grand jurors indicted officer Kyle Lee on Jan. 10 for his involvement in the wreck. He was released from jail Thursday on $5,000 bail.
The indictment alleges Lee was driving as fast as 99 mph, responding to a call without flashing lights or siren.
Lee’s Ford Explorer hit a car driven by Mississippi State graduate Kaelin Kersh, killing her. A judge ordered the state to pay $500,000 to two wounded passengers and Kersh’s survivors. Legislators passed a law requiring emergency vehicles turn on flashing lights when going more than 30 mph above the speed limit.
It’s unclear if Lee has a lawyer.
