STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi state trooper has been indicted for manslaughter in the fatal 2017 crash that killed a Mississippi State University athlete.

Local news outlets report Oktibbeha (awk-TIHB’-ee-hah) County grand jurors indicted officer Kyle Lee on Jan. 10 for his involvement in the wreck. He was released from jail Thursday on $5,000 bail.

The indictment alleges Lee was driving as fast as 99 mph, responding to a call without flashing lights or siren.

Lee’s Ford Explorer hit a car driven by Mississippi State graduate Kaelin Kersh, killing her. A judge ordered the state to pay $500,000 to two wounded passengers and Kersh’s survivors. Legislators passed a law requiring emergency vehicles turn on flashing lights when going more than 30 mph above the speed limit.

It’s unclear if Lee has a lawyer.





