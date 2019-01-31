PHOENIX (AP) - A Tuba City man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of second-degree murder.

Eric Iron was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. Prosecutors agreed to drop five other charges against him.

Iron will be in his early 50s when he’s set to get out of prison. His sentence also includes five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say he had been driving recklessly in December 2016 and collided with another vehicle after failing to stop at a stop sign. Two people in the other vehicle, including a young girl, died and two were seriously injured.

Iron’s blood-alcohol content was .308 percent, nearly four times the state’s legal limit for driving.

The collision happened in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation.





