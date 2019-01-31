MANUA, Utah (AP) - A northern Utah town’s police is accused of driving a police car while under the influence.

The Utah Highway Patrol says troopers arrested Shane Zilles late Tuesday after he allegedly failed a field sobriety conducted after troopers saw a Mantua Police Department car being driven at high speed without its emergency lights or siren activated and failing to stay in its lane.

Court records don’t identify a defense attorney for Zilles who could comment on the allegation.

Mantua is 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.