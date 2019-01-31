WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 35-year-old Wichita man who was already a registered sex offender has been sentenced to about 51 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children.

Anthony Kramer was sentenced Tuesday for three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says Kramer assaulted two boys and a girl ranging in age from 1 to 6 over two days in August of 2017.

Kramer was a registered sex offender at the time.

Detectives from the Exploited and Missing Child Unit also discovered sexually explicit images of other children on Kramer’s cellphone dating back to April of 2016.





