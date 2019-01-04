MAIZE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two people wanted for a murder in Oklahoma have been arrested in Kansas.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 33-year-old La’shae Terrell and 42-year-old Kenneth Williams were arrested Thursday in the Wichita suburb of Maize.

They are charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 29 death of Louis Poole in Tulsa.

Tulsa officers say Poole was shot to death at a home on the city’s west side.

The Marshals Service said in a news release that marshals determined the suspects were staying with an associate in Maize. That person was also arrested on unrelated charges.

KAKE-TV reports Sedgwick County jail records show Terrell and Williams remained in custody Friday afternoon on fugitive from justice and failure to comply charges.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.