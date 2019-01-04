A former state attorney general in Mexico pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in a Brooklyn federal court Friday.

Edgar Veytia, the former Attorney General for the State of Nayarit, Mexico, pleaded guilty one count of international conspiracy to manufacture and distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced.

Veytia was arrested in 2017 and charged with helping smuggle drugs in the United States starting in 2013. At the time of the conspiracy, he was the chief law enforcement officer in Nayarit.

Prosecutors say Veytia assisted and abetted drug traffickers bringing their product in the United States in exchange for bribes. He is also alleged to have used his position to obstruct investigations and prosecutions of drug traffickers in Mexico, including unlawfully releasing defendants and blocking the arrest of other traffickers.





