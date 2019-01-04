COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man is accused of taking nearly $200,000 from his disabled mother’s account.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that 51-year-old Vincent Wiggins is charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons.

Columbus police say the money should have been used to pay for his 91-year-old mother’s care at an assisted living facility where her $30,000 bill hasn’t been paid.

Public defender Matthew Landreau says Wiggins continued his hearing on Thursday to allow for more time to hire a private attorney.

___

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.