PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man accused of breaking into a music store and stealing guitars tells reporters he has one thing to say: “Go Eagles.”

WNEP-TV reports 49-year-old Dale Sourbeck, of Pittston, was charged Thursday with burglary and other offenses.

Police say Sourbeck used a hammer to break into the Rock Street Music store in Pittston around 3 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say he was captured on surveillance cameras taking two guitars.

Police say Sourbeck returned to the store with a mask on and grabbed three more guitars.

TV cameras caught Sourbeck being escorted from Pittston police department to a cruiser. When asked by a reporter if there was anything he wanted to say, he paused then replied, “Go Eagles.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough road trying to defend their Super Bowl title, starting with a wild-card game against the Bears on Sunday.

No attorney information is available for Sourbeck.

