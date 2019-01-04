The federal government’s Medicaid chief is leaving the Trump administration after three months on the job to work for incoming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead, officials announced Friday.

Mary Mayhew thanked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and its administrator, Seema Verma, for her brief tenure at the agency, where she worked to shift more control over the insurance program for the poor from the federal government to the states.

Several states have chosen to condition benefits on working, volunteering or going to school.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Administrator Verma and the entire team at CMS,” Ms. Mayhew said. “It is this vision for state flexibility that excites me about returning to the state level to help Governor-elect DeSantis partner with Administrator Verma to serve the citizens of Florida.”

Prior to joining CMS, Ms. Mayhew served as Commissioner for Health and Human Services under then-governor Paul LePage in Maine.





