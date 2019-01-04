SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police have released the name of a homicide victim whose next-of-kin can’t be located.

A police statement says 44-year-old Marcantony Mendivil was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the early hours of Dec. 29 at a Pacific Beach residence.

Officers and paramedics administered CPR but Mendivil died at a local hospital and two suspects were arrested.

Police say an exhaustive search failed to turn up relatives of the victim.

Investigators are not commenting on the motive in the case.





