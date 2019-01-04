LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police in Little Rock say two people have died following a shooting on the city’s south side.

Lt. Michael Ford says the two were found in a parking lot Friday morning by officers responding to reports of a shooting.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released, but Ford said both are males.

Ford said one victim was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences where he later died and the second was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he also later died.

No arrests have been announced.





