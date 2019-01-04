TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A young woman is dead following a shooting in Tempe.
Police say a woman in her early 20s died at a hospital after officers responding to a shooting call found her with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night near Broadway and Rural roads.
The woman’s identity wasn’t released and no additional on circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.