COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The man whose complaints helped spur an investigation into alleged, decades-old sexual abuse by an Ohio State team doctor is a wanted man in Columbus after missing a court date he says he thought was postponed.

A warrant was issued for Mike DiSabato after he didn’t show up Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court.

He’s charged with telecommunications harassment of a university administrator who criticized him. DiSabato contends he’s the one being harassed.

Prosecutors were set to argue that he’d sent emails violating a no-contact provision of his bond and it should be revoked.

DiSabato and his attorney disagree.

They say they didn’t intend to skip court and will try to resolve the issue next week.

DiSabato is among men alleging they were abused by now-deceased Dr. Richard Strauss.





