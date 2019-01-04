The White House on Friday released the border briefing President Trump to get Democratic leaders to see during a meeting earlier this week, saying the public should see the information behind the president’s case for why he wants a border wall.

The briefing, which was to be given by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, details increases in drug seizures, arrests of criminals and the surge of illegal immigrant children and families that the administration says are overwhelming agents.

But attendees said Democrats’ top leaders interrupted Ms. Nielsen and wouldn’t let her give the briefing.

“Some of those present did not want to hear the presentation at the time, and so I have instead decided to make the presentation available to all members of Congress,” Mr. Trump said in a letter to lawmakers Friday, with the briefing slides attached.

“In crafting a Homeland Security bill, it is essential that we make decisions based upon the facts on the ground — not ideology and rhetoric — and that we listen to the law enforcement personnel on the front lines,” he wrote.





