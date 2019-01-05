NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware authorities say they are looking for suspects accused of trying to burn down a townhouse with three people inside after a burglary.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office said fire investigators came to the home Friday night in the Saddlebrook area of New Castle after a 911 call reporting the attempted arson.
Investigators found that liquid with a similar odor to gasoline was poured in the house during a burglary. The masked suspects fled after being confronted by someone in the house but tried to ignite the liquid.
Authorities say they are looking for a male teen suspect and a man described as appearing to be in his late 30s.
