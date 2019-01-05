President Trump said Saturday he wants to end the partial government shutdown quickly, but needs Democrats’ cooperation to build a border wall.

A day after he told Democratic leaders that he’s prepared to keep the government closed for months or longer, Mr. Trump said on Twitter that he wants “to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security!”

“I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats,” he tweeted. “I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems?”

Teams of negotiators from Congress met at the White House Saturday with Vice President Mike Pence, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and others to work on resolving the impasse. Some of them were seen leaving about two hours later.

A lengthy meeting at the White House Friday ended without agreement. Democrats in control of the House say they won’t discuss border security until the government is reopened.

Teams of negotiators from Congress and the administration are meeting this weekend to work on resolving the impasse. A lengthy meeting at the White House Friday ended without agreement. Democrats in control of the House say they won’t discuss border security until the government is reopened.

Mr. Trump also said Friday that he might consider declaring a national emergency to build the wall without congressional approval.

“The Democrats could solve the Shutdown problem in a very short period of time,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “All they have to do is approve REAL Border Security (including a Wall), something which everyone, other than drug dealers, human traffickers and criminals, want very badly! This would be so easy to do!”

He added, “The Democrats want Billions of Dollars for Foreign Aid, but they don’t want to spend a small fraction of that number on properly securing our Border. Figure that one out!”

Sen. Robert P. Casey, Pennsylvania Democrat, said the president “doesn’t seem to get it.”

“He’s not getting a concrete or steel wall along the width of the border- never, ever, ever, ever,” Mr. Casey tweeted Saturday. “I, along with Democrats in Congress, want to actually fix our immigration system through comprehensive reform that secures the border and provides a pathway to citizenship for immigrants.”





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.