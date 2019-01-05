Sen. Elizabeth Warren pitched her campaign for the White House over the weekend to voters in Iowa, the first state to hold caucuses during the 2020 election, days after the Massachusetts Democrat became the first in her party to announce the formation of a presidential exploratory committee.

Ms. Warren held an event Friday evening at a bowling alley in Council Bluffs, east of Omaha, debuting her campaign to Democrats in Iowa and neighboring Nebraska fresh off the heels of taking the first step toward formally challenging President Trump in the 2020 race.

“I am determined that we build an America where not just the children of rich people get a chance to build something, but where all of our children get a chance to build a real future. That’s what I’m in this fight for,” Ms. Warren told attendees.

Ms. Warren spoke to a crowd of several hundred people for around 20 minutes prior to taking questions from the audience, The Des Moines Register reported.

“This is how it starts: person to person, town to town across Iowa and then across America. We’re going to build a grassroots movement,” said the senator, the newspaper reported.

A former law professor serving in the Senate since 2013, Ms. Warren, 69, announced the launch of a presidential exploratory committee on Monday, Dec. 31, making her the first of likely many Democratic lawmakers to weigh competing against Mr. Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Ms. Warren has other planned appearances scheduled Saturday and Sunday across Iowa, a key state for White House hopefuls on account of typically holding the nation’s first major contest among White House hopefuls each election season.

It is Ms. Warren’s first time visiting the state since 2014, The Register reported.

Candidates nominated by the Democratic Party during the last several presidential elections – including Bill Clinton in 1996, Al Gore in 2000, John Kerry in 2004, Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Hillary Clinton in 2016 - won Iowa caucuses prior to receiving the party’s nod those years.





